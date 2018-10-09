POLITICS

The Countdown: Analyzing polling, trends ahead of the Midterm Elections

Bill Ritter is joined by founder and Editor in Chief of FiveThirtyEight Nate Silver in this week's edition of The Countdown.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
With Election Day just four weeks away, how can polling data help forecast the results of the Midterm Elections?

Bill Ritter is joined by FiveThirtyEight founder and Editor in Chief Nate Silver to use statistics to analyze the trends and polling data.

This week's conversation includes a look at 2018 predictions as well as 2016 reflections.

Make sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Each week, the series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.

Click here to make sure you are registered to vote before Election Day.

