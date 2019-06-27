The Countdown: Your guide for night 2 of the Democratic debate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As night two of the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate takes place, we're taking a closer look at the candidates facing off and the big topic they're expected to address.With debate night one is in the books, most insiders say Julian Castro, the former HUD Secretary, won Wednesday's event.Now it's on to night two and the heavy hitters: Four of the five front-runners will debate Thursday night.On Thursday, viewers will likely see the divide within the Democratic party -- Bernie Sanders on the left and Joe Biden in the middle.Twenty-three Democrats have officially announced their candidacy, and 20 qualified for the two-night debate.The current front runners in the polls, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, represent the older portion of the pack, one-fourth of which is over the age of 65. Sanders, at 77, is four decades older than the youngest Democrat to run, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.More importantly, six of the candidates are women, and five are ethnic minorities.Make sure to tune in Tuesdays at 8 p.m. for more episodes of "The Countdown." The series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.----------