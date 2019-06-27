the countdown

The Countdown: Your guide for night 2 of the Democratic debate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As night two of the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate takes place, we're taking a closer look at the candidates facing off and the big topic they're expected to address.

With debate night one is in the books, most insiders say Julian Castro, the former HUD Secretary, won Wednesday's event.

Now it's on to night two and the heavy hitters: Four of the five front-runners will debate Thursday night.

On Thursday, viewers will likely see the divide within the Democratic party -- Bernie Sanders on the left and Joe Biden in the middle.

Twenty-three Democrats have officially announced their candidacy, and 20 qualified for the two-night debate.

The current front runners in the polls, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, represent the older portion of the pack, one-fourth of which is over the age of 65. Sanders, at 77, is four decades older than the youngest Democrat to run, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

More importantly, six of the candidates are women, and five are ethnic minorities.

Make sure to tune in Tuesdays at 8 p.m. for more episodes of "The Countdown." The series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkthe countdownelection2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE COUNTDOWN
The Countdown: Your primer for the Democratic debate
The Countdown to the Oscars
2018 Election Results: Live Coverage
Will recent acts of violence impact election?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI mom in custody after deaths of 2-year-old twin daughters
1 dead in accident on Long Island Expressway in Queens
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation
Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl
21-year-old college student killed in Bahamas shark attack
Drivers can pay parking tickets by donating school supplies
3 stagehands injured by falling debris in NYC theater
Show More
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
3-year-old boy critical after falling out 6th floor window
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
4th suspected suicide this month for NYPD, this one on LI
6 arrested in NJ spree involving car theft, break-in, stolen dog
More TOP STORIES News