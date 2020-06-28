Up Close: NYC task force tackles equality, threat of COVID-19 resurgence

Chirlane McCray has been her husband Mayor Bill de Blasio's most trusted advisor on a wide range of issues ever since he was elected six and a half years ago.
In the final 18 months of the mayor's administration, she has been given her most public role yet as the Co-Chair of the mayor's Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equality.
McCray says her mission is to rectify the false narrative that to be a person of color in New York City is to live in a kind of parallel existence with white New Yorkers.
Segment 1 featured above:
Also, the Tri-State area continues on a downhill slope of the pandemic.
In contrast, new cases in many parts of the country continue to spike, including areas that did not take the threat seriously.
Now for the first time, a quarantine for anyone coming from those states to the metropolitan area.
ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Aston speaks about the possibility of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
Segment 2:
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will discuss the outcome of the recent NY Times Siena College poll.
Segment 3:
----------
