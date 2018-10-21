POLITICS

WABC-TV to host US Senate debate between Kirsten Gillibrand and Chele Farley

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D), U.S. Senate Candidate Chele Farley (R)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
WABC-TV, the most watched station in the country, will host the New York State U.S. Senate debate between Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican rival Chele Farley on Thursday, Oct. 25.

The 30-minute debate, beginning at 1:30 p.m., will be held in the Eyewitness News studio in New York City and streamed live on abc7NY.com, the WABC Eyewitness News app and Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter, the debate will also air during the station's weekly political flagship show "Up Close with Bill Ritter" on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

WABC has offered the broadcast to other ABC affiliates in New York to ensure statewide linear coverage.

As the No. 1 source of local news and information in the New York market, WABC was identified as the best platform for the debate after it was canceled on a local cable channel last week.

"We are thrilled to bring the candidates' viewpoints to New Yorkers across the state through our streaming and linear coverage of the debate," said Debra O'Connell, president and general manager, WABC-TV. "It is our mission to serve viewers by providing objective insights on local races that will shape the future of our communities."

"It's essential we provide an open public debate statewide for the candidates to address the key issues of our time," Eyewitness News anchor and debate host Bill Ritter added. "As a New York newsman for over 20 years, I've heard firsthand from viewers about the issues that affect their lives and our communities."

