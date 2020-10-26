vote 2020

When will we know the winner of the 2020 presidential election? These are the 3 likely scenarios

By Alix Martichoux, Liz Kreutz
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the 2020 election being conducted as no other election has been before, Election Day will also look very different this year. For starters, there's a better-than-usual chance we won't know who won the presidential election by the end of the night.

So when will we know who will be elected president of the United States?

We don't know for sure (and we'll explain why), but there are three real possible scenarios, explains ABC News political director Rick Klein.

Possibility No. 1: Conventional Election Night (and we all go to bed early)


One of the candidates is projected to win 270 electoral votes (the threshold needed to win) on Election Night, there's a concession by the other candidate and it's all said and done Tuesday night. This isn't the most likely scenario, but a journalist can dream, right?

Possibility No. 2: Too close to call (yet)


Perhaps the most likely scenario is that it will just take some time to count up all the ballots cast in this election -- and early numbers indicate, it's a lot of ballots.

The main reason it will take longer to call the election this year is because an unprecedented number of people are voting by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some states, including battleground states like Florida and Arizona, have started processing those ballots already. But in other key states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, elections officials can't even start counting mail-in ballots until Election Day. (By the way, even in states that do start processing early votes and mail-in votes before Election Day, they don't release any results before the polls close.)

Because an electoral victory is likely to hinge on a few key battleground states, knowing who wins the 2020 election will depend on how quickly those states are able to process and count mail-in ballots.

Possibility No. 3: Pandemonium


No one wants this, but we should probably acknowledge it's a possibility. There's a chance there are voting irregularities that tie up results in certain precincts, counties or states, which prevent a clear winner from being projected. There could be legal battles that last weeks, Congress or the Supreme Court may have to intervene, and we're left not knowing who the next president will be for weeks.

Even in that scenario, things should (hopefully) be sorted by Dec. 14, when the Electoral College convenes and electors from each state cast their votes. Then, on Jan. 6, Congress tallies those Electoral College votes and makes the decision official.
