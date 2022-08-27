  • Watch Now
'Pop in the City' bounce house fills Greeley Square Plaza in NYC

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
14 minutes ago
There are still a few days left to jump in on the fun at "Pop in the City" in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are still a few days left to jump in on the fun at "Pop in the City" in NYC.

'Pop in the City' is a block-long bounce house located along Broadway between 32nd and 33rd street.

The temporary inflatable installation was custom-built for Greeley Square Plaza.

It has DJs, live performers, and more than 250,000 balls in the ball pit.

Each person gets a 30-minute time slot with their ticket.

The 120-foot-long bouncy house is in NYC until Sunday.

For more information or to purchase your tickets click the link.

