'Pop in the City' bounce house fills Greeley Square Plaza in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are still a few days left to jump in on the fun at "Pop in the City" in NYC.
'Pop in the City' is a block-long bounce house located along Broadway between 32nd and 33rd street.
The temporary inflatable installation was custom-built for Greeley Square Plaza.
It has DJs, live performers, and more than 250,000 balls in the ball pit.
Each person gets a 30-minute time slot with their ticket.
The 120-foot-long bouncy house is in NYC until Sunday.
For more information or to purchase your tickets click the link.
