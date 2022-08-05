Popston known for unique Houston-inspired frozen pops

These aren't the popsicles from your childhood. Popston serves up unique frozen pops with Houston-inspired flavors - like Shipley Donuts! 🍨

Houston, TX -- Jonathan Delgado lost his job in 2016, but as one door closed - his dream job opened.

Delgado, with the help of his wife Magda, bought an ice cream cart. Jonathan's dream was to make Houston-themed pops with unique, international flavors - a perfect antidote for the blistering Texas sun.

Delgado started with just one cart, pushing it from the Houston Medical Center to the Art District. Then one cart became three, finally growing into Delgado's Popston factory on east of downtown Houston.

