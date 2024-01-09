27-year-old porch pirate stopped, charged with grand larceny for stealing packages from Yonkers home

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A bold porch pirate was caught on camera stealing not one, but two packages from a home in Yonkers.

Police say the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jose Eder Mateo, took the packages and stuffed them into his bookbag.

A homeowner says he saw the theft in progress on his Ring camera and called 911.

Officers spotted him and said Mateo led them on a brief foot pursuit. A Yonkers public works employee also saw him running and helped stop Mateo by pushing him to the ground.

Mateo has been arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, in addition to other misdemeanors.

An investigation is ongoing.

