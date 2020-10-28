Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities

Face coverings are required at airports, on PATH trains, and in the station, on AirTrains and bus terminals.
Enforcement of the new rule will begin on Monday.
Anyone not wearing a mask will face a $50 fine.
This move is part of the agency's commitment to supporting the New York and New Jersey state requirements on mask-wearing in transportation facilities.
