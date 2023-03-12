1 teen killed, 5 others injured in Port Jefferson car crash: Police

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- One teen was killed and five others were hurt in a car accident in Port Jefferson.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Nesconset Highway and Woodhull Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of a Honda Accord, Christopher Ospina, was trying to make a left turn onto Woodhull Avenue when he was hit by a Ford Bronco, according to police.

Isaac Ruiz, 16, who was sitting in the back of the Honda, was transported to Stonybrook Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, Taner Ustaoglu, 19, along with Ospina, 18, along three other passengers in the Honda, Jordan Hatal, 16, Joseph Marzano, 15, and Alexa Angelis, 17, were transported to Stonybrook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

ALSO READ | Teens ransack Queens restaurant, causing estimated $20k in damage

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.