7 ducklings rescued from storm drain on Long Island by fire department

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11929628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A local fire department on Long Island came to the rescue of a group of helpless ducklings stuck in a storm drain Monday.Seven ducklings were saved from a storm drain on Seacourt Lane around 3:30 p.m. by members of the Port Jefferson Fire Department.The mother duck was standing by impatiently as crews removed grates from both sides of the road to reach the ducklings.A temporary pen was built before the ducks were released back to the mother duck.The fire department said the last duckling was a little stubborn but eventually gathered from under a bush and reunited with the rest of the ducklings.----------