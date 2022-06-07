7 ducklings rescued from storm drain on Long Island by fire department

Seven ducklings were saved from a storm drain on Seacourt Lane around 3:30 p.m. by members of the Port Jefferson Fire Department.
The mother duck was standing by impatiently as crews removed grates from both sides of the road to reach the ducklings.
A temporary pen was built before the ducks were released back to the mother duck.
The fire department said the last duckling was a little stubborn but eventually gathered from under a bush and reunited with the rest of the ducklings.
