7 ducklings rescued from storm drain on Long Island by fire department

By Eyewitness News
Group of ducklings rescued from storm drain on Long Island

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A local fire department on Long Island came to the rescue of a group of helpless ducklings stuck in a storm drain Monday.

Seven ducklings were saved from a storm drain on Seacourt Lane around 3:30 p.m. by members of the Port Jefferson Fire Department.

The mother duck was standing by impatiently as crews removed grates from both sides of the road to reach the ducklings.



A temporary pen was built before the ducks were released back to the mother duck.

The fire department said the last duckling was a little stubborn but eventually gathered from under a bush and reunited with the rest of the ducklings.
