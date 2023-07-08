Extra Time: Newark cargo ship fire continues to pose challenge for firefighters

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the latest in the race to extinguish that deadly cargo ship fire in Port Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the latest in the race to extinguish that deadly cargo ship fire in Port Newark.

It has been burning for more than 40 hours now. Two veteran Newark firefighters were killed in the blaze.

The private company hired to help fight the fire on the ship says it could take several more days to finally put out the flames.

As many as 1,200 cars are on the ship and some of them are periodically exploding and catching fire.

The challenge Friday night is not only putting out the fire, but making sure the ship doesn't tip over.

The Port Authority says this fire is delaying the arrival of other ships carrying cars. The rest of the shipping business at the busy port is largely unaffected.

Meanwhile, we are learning more about the veteran firefighters, Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks, who lost their lives in the fire.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

NJ Transit resumes after overhead wire issues suspend service

Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line rail service has resumed after Amtrak overhead wire issues caused suspensions for five hours. Friday's suspension started around 6 a.m. when overhead power issues resurfaced north of Metropark, which is where service problems originated on Thursday.

New beach drone fleet

Beaches across New York will soon be equipped with a new fleet of drones to help shark patrolling efforts. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced dozens of drones will be deployed to coastal communities along New York City and Long Island. The announcement comes after a shark sighting Thursday at Robert Moses State Park, and five possible shark attacks this week. Lifeguards say drones give them a better vantage point of the water.

6 charged in alleged scheme to send campaign money to Eric Adams

Six people were indicted Friday in what prosecutors call a scheme to send campaign money to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The alleged plan was to raise money for the 2021 primary campaign and then push for construction contracts in return. They are accused of illegally structuring campaign contributions to maximize the amount of additional money gained through the NYC Matching Funds Program.

