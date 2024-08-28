15-year-old sidwalk shed finally removed under new NYC program 'Get Sheds Down'

Janice Yu has the latest on the removal of a scaffolding that has been in front of a building for 15 years.

Janice Yu has the latest on the removal of a scaffolding that has been in front of a building for 15 years.

Janice Yu has the latest on the removal of a scaffolding that has been in front of a building for 15 years.

Janice Yu has the latest on the removal of a scaffolding that has been in front of a building for 15 years.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Scaffolding is so prevalent across New York City that sometimes we forget that it isn't a permanent part of the building to which it's attached.

In some cases, it had seemed like city officials forgot that, too.

Mayor Eric Adams is pushing to change that with his new program called "Get Sheds Down."

Wednesday morning, he was on hand to take down what is believed to be the longest-standing scaffolding shed at a city-owned building.

The shed at 520 First Avenue in Manhattan was estimated to be 15 years old.

"As we get sidewalk sheds down citywide, we need to be the change we want to see. That starts with the shed that's darkened the doorway of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for over 15 years," said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. "The people who walk through the doors at OCME are frequently in profound need -- or serve people who are. By maintaining this building we show respect to the work done inside, as we continue to fire on all cylinders to get sheds down."

"We can't just talk the talk, the city has to walk the walk, and that means our sheds that are up with no underlying work being done that are up for years and years they have to come down. This shed in particular was up for 15 years. There is no reason in New York City for a shed to be up for 15 years and the reason it's coming down today is because of leadership. They made it a priority so the pedestrians that walk past this building are out of harm's way," said James Oddo, NYC DOB Commissioner.

According to the city, nearly 270 longstanding sheds have been removed, 14 of which were city-owned.

"Get Sheds Down" aims to improve the quality of life for New Yorkers and return valuable sidewalk space back to the public.

ALSO READ: NYC delays cellphone ban in schools

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the planned restriction of cell phones in NYC schools has been delayed.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.