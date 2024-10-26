Celebrating National First Responders Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday is National First Responders Day.

From firefighters and EMS workers to police and 9-1-1 dispatchers, this day honors those who put their lives on the line for the safety of others.

October 28 was first designated as a national day by Congress in 2017.

There are millions of first responders working in the United States and sadly some of them make the ultimate sacrifice, leaving behind spouses and children.

One organization that helps these families is the First Responders Children's Foundation.

CEO and president Jillian Crane joined Eyewitness News to talk about her work within the foundation.

NYPD Chief Theresa Tobin will be among the honorees at this year's celebration, Crane said.

"To represent the NYPD at the crossroads of the world, as a first responder is such a wonderful feeling," Tobin said. "It's very humbling."

The foundation works to provide a little bit of light through various programs in what can be some of the darkest times for families that have lost a loved one in the line of duty. One of the ways the organization helps is by providing some monetary compensation to families.

"If there is a line of duty death, we supply a bereavement grant for the family. We have scholarships for the children of first responders. We have a mental health program that gives free, confidential counseling to first responder children in eight states with culturally competent therapists," Crane told Eyewitness News.

The event, which will be held in Times Square, will be live-streamed on Monday, October 28 at 10 a.m.

