2 people dead in cluttered apartment fire in New Rochelle

The fire broke out just after 7 a.m. on Friday at an apartment on Eastchester Road.

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two people died in an apartment fire in New Rochelle on Friday.

The fire broke out in an apartment on Eastchester Road just after 7 a.m.

The people were pulled from the apartment in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead after.

"It was on the third floor, heavy fire out of two windows," said Chief Andrew Sandor, New Rochelle Fire Department. "It was a stretch for the members, it was in the back of the building, so they had to actually stretch the whole length of the building. Heavy smoke condition. You know they have their gear, they're on air, a tough fire fight."

Firefighters believe the victims died in a cluttered apartment.

