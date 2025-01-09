2 people jump from window in wind-fueled house fire in Copiague

COPIAGUE, New York (WABC) -- A wind-fueled fire on Long Island destroyed a house early Thursday morning.

The flames broke out inside the home on 26th Street in Copiague just before 3 a.m.

Two residents were forced to jump out a second-floor window to escape.

The residents are expected to recover from their injuries.

They are being treated at Nassau University Medical Center.

Strong winds made the fire particularly difficult for firefighters to battle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

