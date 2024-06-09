29th Pink Triangle installed for SF Pride with help from 600+ volunteers: 'This is a safe space'

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's beacon of hope in honor of Pride month is now shining bright on Twin Peaks. Installation of the 29th Pink Triangle was completed Saturday with a dedication ceremony.

Activists say with LGBTQ rights under attack across the country, the triangle is taking on renewed meaning.

Champagne corks were popping on top of Twin Peaks, for the annual dedication of a true Pride month icon: the Pink Triangle.

"We are literally here making a physical beacon for all of San Francisco and all the world to know, yes this is a safe space," said Honey Mahogany, director of San Francisco's Office of Transgender Initiatives.

More than 600 volunteers started installing the triangle early Saturday in the the fog, using 175 pink tarps, creating the symbol that's about an acre long and can be seen for 20 miles on a clear day.

"We use this as an educational tool, so people will know the true meaning of the Pink Triangle that's it's not just a colorful symbol," said Patrick Carney.

Founder Patrick Carney says Nazis used the pink triangle to label and shame gay prisoners in concentration camps. Today, it's become a symbol of resistance, hope and love.

"This event reminds us of the terrible history of the Pink Triangle, but it's being used and flipped and remixed in order to elevate this community and bring us together," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Carney says his symbol is taking on renewed meaning, with personal freedoms under attack across the country.

"There are over 500 anti-LGBTQ and anti-Trans and drag bills. iIt seems hate rages on in other nations as well," Carney said.

Carney received honorary sainthood from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. He says seeing the triangle completed is still inspiring.