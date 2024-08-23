How to fight 'funflation' and celebrate the end of summer without breaking the bank

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- People are spending big on having a good time despite the high prices which are probably hurting their wallets.

You may have heard the term "funflation": the inflated cost of having fun.

But 7 On Your Side says you really don't need to break the bank to have fun, especially when it comes to celebrating the end of summer!

It does seem like our wallets get thinner as the sun sets earlier, with vacations and back-to-school shopping and everything costing more.

Look at these at stats from a recent survey on summer spending from badcredit.org:

- 43% percent of people surveyed found it harder to budget activities for their families

- 88 percent are looking for free or low-cost fun options

- 70 percent of us are prioritizing free activities

But if you look, there are plenty of ways to bat down inflation. We found some for you!

The Mets are offering $5 Tuesdays for every home game for the rest of the season.

Beer, sodas, pretzel, popcorn and hot dogs are all $5 a pop!

Kids get to roll free at AMF Bowling Lanes, plus knock down the pins for 15 percent less with a back-to-school code valid until mid-September.

And play, sing and dance together at interactive concerts like Mozart for Munchkins at Hudson Yards.

Or check out story time at the New York Public Library. All events are free and open to the public all season.

How about taking in a movie under the stars?

On a recent Friday night, there were no less than 6 free movies showing at New York City parks, including a Brazilian film festival in Brooklyn, and kids' movies at locations including Staten Island, Queens and Manhattan.

So take heart - and enjoy the end of summer without going broke!

THE DETAILS

Here's more information and links for all those "Funflation Fighter" deals described above.

Citifield - $5 dollar Tuesdays

A promotion presented by Coors and Coca-Cola

For all remaining Tuesday regular season home games, fans can enjoy select $5 menu items:

-12 oz. Coors Light Draft Beer

- 22 oz. Fountain Soda

- 20 oz. Dasani Bottled Water

- Nathan's Hot Dog - Kosher, gluten free or veggie hot dogs are available.

- Regular Soft Pretzel

- Popcorn Box

Food items limited to four (4) per person per transaction.

Offer is subject to availability, valid at select locations, and not available for vending and mobile ordering. Quantity limits apply. Additional restrictions may apply.

Family Fun at the Backyard at Hudson Yards

- Play, sing and dance together in interactive concerts with Mozart for Munchkins and go on literary adventures in Storytime with The New York Public Library! All events are free and open to the public all season.

- Wells Fargo customers receive preferred, priority seating for all Mozart for Munchkins and Spring Family Movie events on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here to learn more.

AMF Bowling

For a limited time, save 15% OFF Lane Reservations & Events

- Use code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout to unlock this exclusive offer

- Valid for 15% off regular purchase events and lane reservations (excluding taxes, event fee and other charges). Valid on lane reservation purchases and private group event packages only. Not valid for walk-ins.

- Promo code expires 9/15/2024

AMF also has "Kids Roll Free"

- Offer must be mentioned at time of check-in. Offer valid for two (2) free games of bowling per day, shoe rental not included.

- Must be twelve (12) years old or younger. Valid only at participating locations.

- Offer limited to a maximum of two (2) children per adult and to no more than six (6) individuals per group.

- One (1) lane per group per visit. Offer valid from May 24, 2024 through September 2, 2024, Monday through Friday, from open until 7 pm ET. Walk-in guests only.

- Minors must be accompanied by adults.

NYC Free Movies and Shows

- Finish out the summer with seeing a free movie at a park in the city!

- Check out the NYC Gov Parks website for more info on free summer movies!

