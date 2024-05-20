AAPI Cultural Heritage Parade kicks off in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The annual AAPI Cultural Heritage Parade kicked off in Midtown.

New Yorkers packed 6th Avenue to enjoy the parade.

WABC General Manager Marilu Galvez also joined the fun at the opening ceremony.

WABC-TV is one of the community partners for the parade.

