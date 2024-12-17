Archdiocese of Newark's Mercy House distributes thousands of toys to parents ahead of Christmas

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The gift of holiday magic was on full display as strangers help save the season for families trying to make Christmas extra-special this year.

Dozens of Santa's happiest and hardest-working helpers have been looking forward to Tuesday, when moms, dads and grandmothers are welcomed into Mercy House, which has been stocked with gifts enough to rival any warehouse in the North Pole.

It's all in an effort to help families lessen the burden of making Christmas morning fantastic for their kids.

"We are all really struggling right now with bills and food and everything. So, it's good," said mother Tisha Proctor.

This is the biggest holiday event held by the Newark Archdiocese, reaching more than 250 grateful families.

"We've been out picking up toys, people donating toys... just amazing," said Mercy House Director Cheryl Riley.

This giveaway is held while kids are in school so their gifts can be wrapped and hidden until Christmas morning.

"Everything the diapers the clothes .. everything, I got it from here," said one mother named Emmanella.

Among the elves were young men from St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, who volunteered their time and kept toys and guests moving in a very smooth operation.

"I'm living up to the 'vir fidelis' name, which is what we stand by our school, which is the faithful man slogan," said St. Joseph junior Jorge Benson-Cervantes.

All the love, all the giving and all the gratitude is why this is so meaningful to Mercy House.

"It just makes my heart feel warm, because you know what, I'm here, when I first opened in 2018, I was like, 'why am I here,' but every year I know why I'm here, I'm here for a reason and this community has my heart," Riley said.

And that makes for a very, merry Christmas.

