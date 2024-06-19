Brooklyn corner renamed Max Roach Way in honor of iconic jazz drummer, civil rights activist

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There was a special honor Wednesday in Brooklyn for an iconic jazz drummer and civil rights activist.

The corner of Greene and Marcy avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant will be named "Max Roach Way."

Born in North Carolina but raised in Brooklyn, Roach was recognized as the greatest jazz drummer of all time by his peers before he turned 30.

Roach was the first jazz musician ever honored with a MacArthur fellowship, or "Genius Grant."

Roach's family and friends were at the ceremony.

"As we gather today, what do we do? First of all, we do it the Max Roach way, and we remember not only what sustained these ancestors," said Janus Adams, American journalist and writer. "We are the promises they made to themselves. We are their dreams. Thank you, Max."

His family is planning a series of events in honor of what would have been Roach's 100th birthday in August.

