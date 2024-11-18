Box truck crashes into sidewalk shed in Chelsea, 3 people hurt, 1 critical, 2 serious

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A box truck crashed into a sidewalk shed in Chelsea, injuring three people on Monday morning.

It happened around 8:17 a.m. on West 29th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues.

"So we have the Department of Buildings on scene, they are in charge of inspecting these sidewalk sheds. Right now it's believed that a box truck parked at the location hit the sidewalk shed, causing the collapse, but that's still under investigation," said Deputy Chief Michael Barvels, FDNY. "Well this is actually a commercial building, I'm not sure of the work being done, but the DOB will investigate."

There was a large emergency response with 12 FDNY units and 60 members responding to the scene.

One person was critically injured and two other people suffered serious injuries.

All of the injured people were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

