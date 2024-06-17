Crash involving MTA bus and NYPD vehicle in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a crash involving an MTA bus in the Bronx on Monday.

FDNY officials say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on East 204 Street and Grand Concourse.

The crash involved an accordion-style MTA bus and a passenger vehicle.

Passengers were on board the bus at the time of the crash, but it's not clear if there were any injuries.

The NYPD and FDNY were both at the scene.

Operations are ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

