2-car crash kills woman crossing street in Bronx hit-and-run

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A two-car crash in the Bronx resulted in the death of a woman who was attempting to cross the street.
Police are looking for three people after the vehicle they were driving hit a woman and killed her.
Police say it happened in the Morrisania section of the Bronx just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the woman was crossing Washington Avenue at East 167th Street when a black Toyota Rav 4 clipped the bumper of the blue Jeep SUV, causing the jeep to lose control.
The woman was hit by the Jeep and thrown into a parked car, which the Jeep also hit.
As the Jeep backed up, three people jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.
The driver of the Toyota Rav 4 stayed at the scene and has not been charged.
The 30-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she died.
Her name has not yet been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.