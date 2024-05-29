  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2-car crash kills woman crossing street in Bronx hit-and-run

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 8:53AM
Woman killed in fatal hit-and-run involving 2 vehicles in the Bronx
Raegan Medgie reports from the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A two-car crash in the Bronx resulted in the death of a woman who was attempting to cross the street.

Police are looking for three people after the vehicle they were driving hit a woman and killed her.

Police say it happened in the Morrisania section of the Bronx just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman was crossing Washington Avenue at East 167th Street when a black Toyota Rav 4 clipped the bumper of the blue Jeep SUV, causing the jeep to lose control.

The woman was hit by the Jeep and thrown into a parked car, which the Jeep also hit.

As the Jeep backed up, three people jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Rav 4 stayed at the scene and has not been charged.

The 30-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she died.

Her name has not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO READ | Victim speaks out after being doused in flaming liquid, set on fire on subway train

Kemberly Richardson has the exclusive interview.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW