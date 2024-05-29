2-car crash kills woman crossing street in Bronx hit-and-run

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A two-car crash in the Bronx resulted in the death of a woman who was attempting to cross the street.

Police are looking for three people after the vehicle they were driving hit a woman and killed her.

Police say it happened in the Morrisania section of the Bronx just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman was crossing Washington Avenue at East 167th Street when a black Toyota Rav 4 clipped the bumper of the blue Jeep SUV, causing the jeep to lose control.

The woman was hit by the Jeep and thrown into a parked car, which the Jeep also hit.

As the Jeep backed up, three people jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Rav 4 stayed at the scene and has not been charged.

The 30-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she died.

Her name has not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

