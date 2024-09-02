Man injured in home explosion in the Bronx after mixing cleaning supplies, FDNY says

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- There was an explosion at a home in the Bronx on Sunday when a man mixed bleach and another cleaning substance.

The fire department was on the scene at Paulding Ave. in Wakefield.

The FDNY says the man combined the chemicals so he could clean a floor.

The blast blew out multiple windows and sparked a fire.

The man suffered a minor foot injury but is expected to be okay.

