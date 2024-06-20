Multi-alarm fire in the Bronx damages multiple businesses

MELROSE (WABC) -- Fire crews are on the scene at multi-alarm fire in the Bronx.

The blaze broke out at a Dunkin Donuts on Third Avenue in the Melrose section around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The flames tore through at least five other stores on the strip.

The FDNY retreated from the building as the battled flames from outside.

"Given the weather today with the humidity, the smoke is not lifting. We advise all the residents all the residents in the area to keep their window closed. We advise all the residents in the area to keep their windows closed," FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan said.

At least three fire fighters suffered minor injuries.

EMS crews were also on the scene. Division Chief Mark Bonilla said fire and smoke conditions could have been far worse if temperatures were warmer.

"These are some of the things that obviously our members go through while battling these types of fires. We have three injured firefighters. Minor injuries, they were treated and will be transported to area hospitals. We had over 45 EMS personnel on the scene. We usually rotate the members out, due to the extreme conditions," he said.

Traffic through the area on Third Avenue is being rerouted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

