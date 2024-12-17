Water main break submerges cars, leaves streets full of mud and debris in the Bronx

BEDFORD PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A large water main break continued to cause problems Tuesday morning in the Bronx.

The 48-inch water main ruptured around 7:30 p.m. on Monday and brought heavy flooding to Bedford Park.

Webster Avenue between E. 201st Street and East Moshulu Parkway South turned into a river. Cars had water up to the side of their doors.

One man was trying to get his girlfriend in one of the apartments on Webster, but it was a challenge.

Webster Avenue was completely underwater. Cars were left at a standstill due to the high-pressure gushing water that poured in faster than the area could absorb it.

Emergency crews tried to open some drains to push out what crept in.

There was a multi-agency approach to getting the water cleared out.

As people headed to work on Tuesday, they found it a difficult task.

Webster Avenue is closed from East 204th Street to Bedford Park Boulevard.

The Department of Environmental Protection and ConEd responded to the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the break.

