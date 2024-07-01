Man accused of punching woman during Brooklyn Pride event surrenders, charged with assault

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man accused of punching a woman during a pride celebration in Brooklyn earlier in June is facing assault charges.
52-year-old Jonathan Kaye surrendered to detectives at the 78th Precinct Stationhouse in Brooklyn on Monday morning. He is charged with assault in the second and third degrees.
The investment banker has been behind closed doors since the incident on June 8.
The NYPD says a 38-year-old woman filed a police report on June 12 about the attack. In the report, the victim said that Kaye struck her in the face, causing her to suffer a broken nose, lacerations and a black eye.
A video on social media captured the end of the fight in Park Slope, which allegedly started with an argument about the Israel-Gaza war but quickly turned physical.
Kaye will be moved to the Brooklyn Criminal Court, where he will be arraigned.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.