Brooklyn Children's Museum holds kickoff event for New York Carnival, Labor Day Parade

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Children's Museum held a New York Carnival and Labor Day Parade kickoff on Thursday.

New York's West Indian Labor Day Parade and Carnival is the largest Caribbean Carnival in North America.

The kickoff party included Caribbean-style music and dancing.

The event helps to preview the West Indian Labor Day Carnival and Parade that takes place on Monday, September 2.

The 2024 route will be on Eastern Parkway from Utica Avenue to Grand Army Plaza.

For more details visit https://hellocarnival.com/festival/new-york-labor-day-carnival

