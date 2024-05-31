Off-duty FDNY firefighter saves man from burning apartment in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An off-duty firefighter heroically rescued a man from a burning apartment in Brooklyn on Friday morning.

The firefighter was driving to work when he noticed the smoke coming from the four-story building at 152 Parkside Avenue.

Upon seeing the smoke, he got out of his vehicle, rushed inside and stopped a resident from trying to get back into his apartment to get his dogs.

Firefighters soon responded and rescued five of nine dogs.

The off-duty firefighter and another firefighter were transported to Kings County Hospital for minor injuries. The person rescued was also sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to fire officials, two e-bikes were recovered from the scene.

Authorities say they believe the fire may have been sparked by lithium-ion batteries, as the investigation remains ongoing.

