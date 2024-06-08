Brooklyn Pride Parade and Festival returns to Park Slope for all-day, action-packed event

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Brooklyn residents and community members will celebrate love on Saturday at the borough's annual pride festival.

The 28th annual Brooklyn Pride Parade and Festival will take place along Fifth Avenue between Union Street and Ninth Street in Park Slope. About 30,000 people are expected to attend the action-packed event, according to one event organizer.

"You will see vendors, you'll see not-for-profit organizations, you'll have food people. You will have all these wonderful street vendors coming along to have a great time. Everything you want that's gay will be here on Fifth Avenue," event organizer Mickey Heller said.

This year's festival theme is "Pride: All Day, Every Day" and will feature the following activities:

10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Brooklyn Pride LGBTQIA+ 5K Run/Walk

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

28th Annual Brooklyn Pride Multicultural Festival

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Brooklyn Pride Main Stage

7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

28th Annual Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade

The festival is one of many Pride Month-related events taking place across New York City in June.

While there are no specific threats to the festival, officials are encouraging people to remain vigilant at Pride events amid heightened security concerns.

The NYPD on Wednesday made it known that it's taking extra security measures with Pride Month events being possible targets for attacks.

Department officials hosted an intelligence and hate crime briefing for the community and LGBTQIA+ leaders after the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a warning in May that foreign terrorist groups may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with Pride Month.

"What should be a time for joy and celebration is also a reminder of all the evil that exists in this world," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban. "So we must plan accordingly to ensure this month is also safe."

Pride Month in the city is massive, as the city attracted up to 5 million visitors in past years. Events culminate to the New York City Pride March on June 30.

You can find more information about Saturday's festival on the Brooklyn Pride's website.

