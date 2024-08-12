Central Park Conservancy Film Festival begins for 21st year

The festival will run from August 12th through August 16th.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's a great night to watch a movie outside under the stars in Central Park.

The Central Park Conservancy Film Festival kicks off on Monday night for its 21st year.

Both Brittany Bell and entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo will join in on the fun this week.

Monday night's movie is "Much Ado About Nothing" and Tuesday night will be the New York premiere of the Nat Geo film "FLY."

The movies will be shown in the grassy area between the Sheep Meadow and the 72nd Street cross drive.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., followed by a movie trivia contest at 7 and the movie will start at dusk.

Click here for a fill list of the movies being shown this year.

