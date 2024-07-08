Two people sought for slashing man inside Central Park

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- The NYPD has released security camera images of two people wanted for a slashing in Central Park

Police say the suspects approached a man on Saturday morning and got into an argument with him.

That's when the pair began to slash the victim several times with knives.

The suspects then ran away, heading westbound on west 66th street.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital in stable condition.

New surveillance video shows the duo exiting a subway station.

Anyone with information should contact police.

