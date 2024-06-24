NJ Transit's latest woes come after last week's string of cancellations and delays

NJ Transit, Amtrak rail service disrupted in and out of New York Penn Station

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit and Amtrak rail service in and out of New York Penn Station are running with delays due to overhead wire issues Monday.

NJ Transit says Amtrak overhead wire issues is in one of the Hudson River tunnels.

Service was suspended for a time, but has since resumed.

NJ Transit rail service into and out of New York Penn Station is subject to 60-minute delays.

Midtown Direct trains are no longer being diverted to Hoboken.

Meanwhile, Amtrak says all trains traveling between New York and Philadelphia will also experience delays.

Monday evening's issues come after week-long delays and cancellations for NJ Transit and Amtrak last week.

NJ Transit and CEO Kevin Corbett released a statement Friday afternoon, and called the issues "unacceptable."

But perhaps a piece of good news to emerge from the difficult transportation week in the Garden State, New Jersey has a tentative agreement in place with the state's most profitable companies to temporarily pay higher taxes to fund NJ Transit.

Under the plan, the 600 corporations in the state that make at least $10 million a year in profits will pay a 2.5% tax on all earnings for five years.

In return, the state will not pursue restoring the sales tax to 7% from to 6.625%, a major point of contention for the businesses, who strongly oppose increasing the corporate tax rate.

Both the "transit tax" and a final state budget still need to be approved by the Legislature next week. The budget expires June 30.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.