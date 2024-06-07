State lawmakers set to unveil MTA funding proposal amid congestion pricing delay

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's still so much uncertainty about what comes next after Governor Kathy Hochul's shocking decision to indefinitely postpone congestion pricing.

The move leaves a big funding void for the MTA.

State lawmakers are racing to find a solution as the legislative session comes to a close.

Now lawmakers in Albany are looking for a solution.

The plan was set to raise the Transit Authority approximately $1 billion dollars annually to support $15 billion in capital investment.

With the plan paused by the governor, state lawmakers are looking into ways to raise those funds.

One bill being considered is essentially a $1 billion dollar I-O-U to the MTA that can then be bonded out to raise further capital. It still has to be determined where those funds will come from.

The first proposal from Hochul was a payroll tax on businesses, but that was a non-starter to legislators who spoke about it yesterday.

"I believe this would be a violation of the law for the MTA board to give her the votes she's asking for. Remember, she's asking the legislator for a tax. She's actually going to go to the MTA board and ask them to reverse themselves on congestion pricing. I've been speaking to MTA board members, urging them to vote no if this comes to a vote," said, New York State Senator, Liz Krueger (D-NY)

If no funding comes through, projects like the Second Avenue subway expansion into North Harlem, signal modernization, new rail cars and buses could all be at risk.

The state legislature is expected to adjourn today so this bill could be introduced and voted on to avoid extending the session, which also is an option.

