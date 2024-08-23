Body recovered in Connecticut believed to be victim of historic flooding

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Fairfield, Connecticut, on Friday announced they recovered a body that they believe is related to Sunday's historic flooding.

The body of Robert Macisaac, 59, of Weston, was recovered in Westport around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

He had been missing since Sunday, the same day severe weather struck the area.

"No one was found in or around the submerged vehicle," said a Fairfield Police spokesperson. "However, evidence suggests Mr. Macisaac was inside when it entered the water."

Macisaac was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday, with his vehicle last seen in Wilton at 10 p.m. A recovery operation led to the discovery of his body downstream from the vehicle.

"Given the timing, we believe Sunday's severe weather played a role," the spokesperson added.

The exact cause remains under investigation and will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

After Sunday's flooding, two people were found dead after being swept away by floodwaters near Little River in Oxford.

Those victims were identified as Oxford residents 65-year-old Ethelyn Joiner and 71-year-old Audrey Rostkowski.

Video from shows a house collapse amid historic flooding in Oxford.

