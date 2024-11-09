NYPD searching for suspects after gunfire erupts at barbershop in Corona, Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for four suspects after gunfire erupted at a barbershop in Queens.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Friday at 103-17 Roosevelt Avenue.
Citizen App video shows a web of police tape outside the scene amid a crowd of onlookers. No injures were reported, officials said.
According to the NYPD, one of the suspects went inside the barbershop and started shooting at a person who fled the scene.
The suspects later fled on 103rd Street.
Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.