NYPD searching for suspects after gunfire erupts at barbershop in Corona, Queens

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a barbershop in Corona.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for four suspects after gunfire erupted at a barbershop in Queens.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Friday at 103-17 Roosevelt Avenue.

Citizen App video shows a web of police tape outside the scene amid a crowd of onlookers. No injures were reported, officials said.

According to the NYPD, one of the suspects went inside the barbershop and started shooting at a person who fled the scene.

The suspects later fled on 103rd Street.

Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

