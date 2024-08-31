2 teens dead following moped crash on Cross Island Parkway

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- Two teens who were riding a moped were killed in a crash on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens early Saturday.

Police say the accident happened in the southbound lanes near 150th Street in Whitestone.

The victims were discovered separately. Officers say they found a 19-year-old woman at the scene of the crash around 2:30 a.m., where she was pronounced dead. About 15 minutes after finding her, the NYPD received a report of a young man walking into Flushing Hospital with injuries from the same accident. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, died a short time later.

Early findings in the police investigation reveal that the moped had backend damage. Police are working to determine whether they were struck by another vehicle.

The relationship between the two victims is unclear at the moment.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help a grandmother get a refund after her cruise was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.