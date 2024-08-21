President Biden approves emergency declaration for Connecticut after historic flooding

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Connecticut as the state tries to clean up after historic flooding.
With the declaration, state agencies can work with FEMA to deploy personnel and equipment to aid in recovery efforts. It also includes actions to protect lives and property, as well as restorative efforts to defend public safety.
"This federal emergency declaration means that additional equipment and crews could be mobilized to Connecticut to support our many state and local crews who have been on the ground working to repair damaged roads, bridges, and dams, and also clean up waterways that have been contaminated by all kinds of hazardous items from the storm," Governor Ned Lamont said.
Lamont cautions that there is still a lot of work to do to restore state infrastructure and make sure residents in hard-hit areas remain safe.
"There is still much work to do to repair and reopen the roads and make sure those who live in the area remain safe, and we are committed to completing this task. I thank President Biden for taking these actions and providing Connecticut with these lifesaving resources," he said.
The governor says a complete damage assessment could take several weeks.
