David Novarro hosts annual Puerto Rican Day Parade Gala

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is a big weekend for WABC, with the station broadcasting the Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Friday night was one of the final events leading up to the parade itself - the annual Parade Gala. Eyewitness News Anchor David Novarro hosted the event.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade steps off Sunday at noon. David Novarro, Joe Torres, Sunny Hostin and Sonia Rincon will be live along the parade route.

