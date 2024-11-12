DSNY containerization rules for buildings with 9 or less residential units begins

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- All New York City buildings with nine or less residential units must put their trash in containers, effective Tuesday.

The changes also include all special use buildings that receive DSNY collection like city agency buildings, houses of worship, and professional offices located within residential buildings.

Buildings not in compliance will get a warning until the end of the year, with fines starting Jan 2, 2025.

The fines are $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense, and $200 for a third offense.

As part of the requirement, the city unveiled a new official NYC Bin, equipped with wheels and a secure latching lid, available to residents for under $50. They say it's by far the cheapest bin of its quality on the market.

As of Nov. 12, city officials will have containerized 70% of New York City's 14 billion annual pounds of trash in two years.

