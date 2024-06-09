3 people injured in 2 separate slashings in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a violent Saturday in East Harlem after three people were injured in two separate slashings.

Police say a man was stabbed in the left arm on the steps of the subway station on 102nd Street and Lexington Ave around 8:30 p.m.

The 31-year-old victim is expected to be okay.

Earlier in the night there was a double slashing near the intersection of East 110th Street and Lexington Ave.

One of the victims ran into a nearby subway station.

Both victims are expected to survive.

