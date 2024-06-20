Equal Space in Newark focuses on inclusive office spaces for all

Josh Einiger has the details on a inclusive office space in New Jersey

Josh Einiger has the details on a inclusive office space in New Jersey

Josh Einiger has the details on a inclusive office space in New Jersey

Josh Einiger has the details on a inclusive office space in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a new inclusive hub for collaboration and growth as a business in Newark is renting workspace where people of all sexual orientations and gender identities can achieve their goals.

The business, called Equal Space, is expanding fast.

"Bi-weekly you'd be meeting with the team to identify as a diverse founder, a fem-identifying founder, or LGBTQIA+ founder -- what are your obstacles, what are your wins and what dragons are you trying to slay," said co-founder and CEO Citi Medina.

Members, or "spacers," can rent an office for a day, a month or a year.

The state-of-the-art facility on Broad Street calls its aesthetic "intentional" and so is its location.

"Newark's LGBTQIA community center is a member of our space with multiple suites, so there are queer youth in our space who feel not only that they're being given the value of being seen, they're getting the services from the community center, but they're allowed space to think forward in a position of thriving," Medina said.

Equal Space's mission is to help local entrepreneurs and small businesses, largely led by women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, be successful.

"I was really able to come to terms with my nonbinary existence because of the freedom of expression that not only me, but all of our members, no matter what their gender descriptors are," said Equal Space Community Engagement and Programming Manager Kelly Outing.

Co-founder Rafael Roman says anyone who wants to join Equal Space just has to present as who they are -- in turn they will be seen, heard, affirmed and loved.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.