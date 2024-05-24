Family of NYC dancer who died from allergic reaction to cookie files lawsuit against Stew Leonard's

The lawsuit says the chain was grossly negligent.

The lawsuit says the chain was grossly negligent.

The lawsuit says the chain was grossly negligent.

The lawsuit says the chain was grossly negligent.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The family of a 25-year-old dancer who died after eating a cookie that triggered her peanut allergy has filed a lawsuit against Stew Leonard's.

The lawsuit claims the grocery chain was grossly negligent by failing to update the cookie box's label to reflect a recipe change that added peanuts.

Orla Baxendale, 25, died on January 11 after having an allergic reaction to the cookie.

The incident led to a recall.

In the past, Stew Leonard's said the bakery was at fault.

The chain also had to recall chicken products which contained milk as an unlisted ingredient just weeks after the cookie recall.

Baxendale had moved to New York from the United Kingdom to pursue her dancing career.

ALSO READ | NYPD officers rescue injured puppy in Washington Heights

Janice Yu has the story of Rocket's rescue.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.