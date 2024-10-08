Retired FDNY chief pleads guilty in federal corruption case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Brian Cordasco, a retired chief in the FDNY Bureau of Fire Prevention, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to accept bribes in exchange for expediting safety inspections.

"I plead guilty your honor," Cordasco said.

Last month, he and retired Chief Anthony Saccavino were arrested in a year-long federal corruption investigation.

The retired chief admitted that he received more than $5,000 between 2021 and 2023 to fast track mandatory safety inspections.

Cordasco will be sentenced in February when he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The plea agreement contains no expectation of cooperation against his codefendant, Saccavino but federal pros said Cordasco conspired with Saccavino to create a VIP line for fire inspections for those willing to pay.

"He would expedite such matters in a way that was unavailable to the general public," AUSA Daniel Wolf said.

The case is unrelated to the corruption case against Mayor Adams but appears to have been an offshoot of the same investigation. Adams has pleaded not guilty to taking bribes from Turkey in exchange for help expediting an FDNY inspection at the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

Lauren Glassberg unpacks the 57-page federal indictment against Mayor Eric Adams.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.