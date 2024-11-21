FDNY EMT charged with attempted murder in alleged shooting of 36-year-old man in Astoria: Queens DA

QUEENS (WABC) -- An FDNY EMT was charged with attempted murder on Thursday in an unprovoked shooting a few months ago, the Queens District Attorney's Office says.

Isaiah Keller, 26, is accused of shooting a 36-year-old Eric Connor in Astoria back on Aug. 31.

"This defendant, who is an FDNY EMT, is entrusted with saving the lives of his fellow New Yorkers," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "As alleged, Isaiah Keller broke that promise and shot a man in the streets of Astoria in the early morning hours of August 31, causing serious injuries."

Investigators say just before 4 a.m. that morning, Keller walked up to Connor, interacted with him and shot him twice. Connor was struck in left thigh and right foot. Keller fled the scene.

Connor was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his femur. He is continuing to receive treatment for his injuries.

Keller was arrested on Nov. 19 by police.

Along with attempted murder, Keller was also charged with assault and weapons possession.

He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

