FDNY's oldest retired member, Anthony Aquaro, dies at 103

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FDNY's oldest retired member was laid to rest recently.
Anthony Aquaro died at 103 last week.
Aquaro joined the department in 1953 and spent 26 years as a firefighter.
Mayor Eric Adams in a statement on social media wrote, "Mr. Aquaro "lived a good, honorable life serving not just his city, but his country as well during World War Two."
Aquaro was one month shy of his 104th birthday.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.