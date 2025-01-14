FDNY's oldest retired member, Anthony Aquaro, dies at 103

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FDNY's oldest retired member was laid to rest recently.

Anthony Aquaro died at 103 last week.

Aquaro joined the department in 1953 and spent 26 years as a firefighter.

Mayor Eric Adams in a statement on social media wrote, "Mr. Aquaro "lived a good, honorable life serving not just his city, but his country as well during World War Two."

Aquaro was one month shy of his 104th birthday.

