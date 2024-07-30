Gilgo Beach: Rex Heuermann due in court for brief conference, evidence turnover

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Rex Heuermann, the man accused in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, returns to court in Riverhead on Tuesday.

He's set to appear for a brief conference at 9:30 a.m., where prosecutors are expected to turn over additional discovery to the defense.

It is Heuermann's first appearance before a judge since he was arraigned on a second superseding indictment last month.

He is not expected to face new charges when he appears in court Tuesday, although he is being probed for his involvement in at least one additional death.

He has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello and Megan Waterman, whose remains were all found near Gilgo Beach in Dec 2010.

He then pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the killings of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla and Jessica Taylor, killed between 1993 and 2007.

It is unclear when his trial will begin.

Heuermann was arrested just over a year ago on July 13, and charged the next day on July 14. His dilapidated Massapequa Park home was turned into the epicenter of a massive search for evidence by state and Suffolk County police, Sherriff's deputies, and the FBI. Investigators believe many murders happened inside.

ALSO READ: Gilgo Beach murders: Complete timeline of events leading up to Rex Heuermann's arrest

Heuermann's adult children - and his now-estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, have showed him support at court.

It is unknown if they will be in the court room on Tuesday.

The Gilgo investigation spanned 13 years, starting in 2010 with the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert. While searching for and finding her, police uncovered the remains of 10 other people, including a toddler, pointing to a possible serial killer.

FOLLOW TO THE EYEWITNESS TO GILGO BEACH PODCAST

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News



Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.