1 shot on basketball court in Glen Rock, New Jersey

One person was taken to thte hospital after a shooting near a basketball court in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

One person was taken to thte hospital after a shooting near a basketball court in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

One person was taken to thte hospital after a shooting near a basketball court in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

One person was taken to thte hospital after a shooting near a basketball court in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was shot on a basketball court in New Jersey.

Police say there was some kind of disturbance at Wilde Memorial Park on Maple Avenue in Glen Rock around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

There is no word yet if anybody is in custody for the shooting, but police say there is no ongoing threat.

There was a large police presence at the scene for much of the night on Tuesday, and officials say the area will remain closed as they investigate what happened.

MORE NEWS: NJ man accused of attacking mechanic with bleach at service station

Anthony Johnson is live in Rochelle Park, NJ with details on a bleach attack.c

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.