Glen Rock park remains closed after man shot on basketball court near kids baseball game

The shooting occured at Wilde Memorial Park in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

The shooting occured at Wilde Memorial Park in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

The shooting occured at Wilde Memorial Park in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

The shooting occured at Wilde Memorial Park in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A park in Glen Rock remains closed Wednesday after a basketball game ended with gunfire on Tuesday night.

Authorities say a large crowd was gathered on the outdoor courts at Wilde Memorial Park when there was a disturbance and a man was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Several Glen Rock students and their families were at the park for baseball games and witnessed the shooting.

Superintendent Brett Charleston said they are grateful that no students, parents, staff members or other members of the school community were harmed.

Charleston said school counselors and members of the crisis management team will be readily available at all schools for anyone who may need support or counseling.

Additionally, Little League games have been canceled for the rest of the week.

MORE NEWS: NJ man accused of attacking mechanic with bleach at service station

Anthony Johnson is live in Rochelle Park, NJ with details on a bleach attack.c

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.